The previous week on General Hospital witnessed Jason spotting Britt at the airport and getting desperate to confirm if what he saw was true. On the other hand, Curtis told Willow about Nina and Drew’s former fling, leaving her shocked. Sonny and Sidwell’s rivalry continued to heat up even further.

With the wedding about to begin, things are about to get quite messy and dramatic. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 28, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running and hit daytime drama series that revolves around residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 28, 2025

The first episode of the week sees Drew and Willow’s wedding ceremony begin. The latter just found out about her mother and her fiance’s fling and she is left shocked. After comforting Nina, she gets dressed and walks down the aisle. Is she going to take action now that she knows the truth?

Or will she go through with the wedding despite knowing some of Drew’s reality? Lucy is officiating the wedding, and when she asks anyone who has an issue with this to speak now or hold their peace, will it be the moment all hell breaks loose? Will someone stop it, or will Willow herself call Drew out?

Meanwhile, Jason tracks down Liesl Obrecht. He saw Britt at the airport and has been trying to get it confirmed that she is actually alive. Who better to confront than Britt’s mother, Liesl, about it? To add to the same, Liesl is back in town after quite some time. Will Jason be able to question her?

Will he get the answers he is looking for about Britt? Elsewhere, Brennan issues orders to Josslyn. What could this be about, and will Josslyn listen to it or remain stubborn? Then there’s Kristina, who confides in Michael. Is she finally going to drop the bombshell about the Ric and Elizabeth accident?

Will Michael find out it was Kristina who caused it, and how it was for Ava instead? To add to it, she is still after Ava and even hired Cody to get close to her. And last but not least, Molly picks a fight. She has been quite close to Cody recently. Is this a fight with him? How will he respond to it?

Is she just doing so in fun or is something serious the issue? Will this cause a rift between them or bring them closer together? Stay tuned for more.

