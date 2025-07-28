The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw the aftermath of the whole shooting fiasco. Li claimed Luna was dead, Sheila recovered from her foot getting shot in the skirmish and Liam was operated on by Grace after which he miraculously recovered from the bullet as well as the tumor.

From the Italy trip and resurging love triangles to guilty conscience as well as mourning, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from this coming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, July 28, 2025

The first episode of this week features Eric, Ridge, and Brooke heading to Italy, as does Nick. What new drama will unfold in Naples? Steffy prepares to leave town with Beth and Hayes. She is off to a break with her children. Bill has regrets about his part in what happened with Luna and Liam. Will he be forgiven by Liam, Steffy, Hope, Ridge and the others eventually?

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Forrester Creations team up with famous Italian designer Luisa Beccara for a fashion show on the La Canzone del Mere terrace in Capri. It’s time for some fun summer fashion. Eric toasts the crowd, and Brooke and Ridge enjoy a boat ride together and alone. Is it time for some major chaos?

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Eric makes his intentions clear that he wants Ridge and Brooke to reunite in Italy, and tells Ridge to make a decision. Will Ridge call his father out for constantly being nosy? The fashion show continues, does drama follow? It wouldn’t be a surprise if something does happen during or after the show.

Thursday, July 31, 2025

Nick and Ridge have a fight. Will the two brothers back off or not? Brooke gets nostalgic and emotional as she can’t help but remember the moments she has shared with Ridge in Italy. Back in Los Angeles, Sheila suspects Li knows more than she’s letting on about Luna. Deacon supports Sheila’s mourning, despite his feelings for Luna. How will they navigate this?

Friday, August 1, 2025

The final episode of the week features Eric appeals to Nick to back off so that it helps his cause of reuniting Ridge with Brooke. And last but not the least, Nick plans to propose to Brooke on a boat. Will she accept or reject?

