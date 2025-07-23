The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Eric delivering a beautiful speech about life and love and then confirming the Italy trip was still happening. On the other hand, Nick made a new romantic overture to Brooke. He wanted to join her on the Italy trip hoping it reunites them.

The personal drama lane is about to explode on the soap opera with the coming trip featuring Brooke, Nick and Ridge. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 23, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 23, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Daphne finally returning from Paris, surprising Carter. Steffy was adamant about bringing Daphne back and it has happened. She has returned to Los Angeles and while it may be good for Forrester Creations, it’s not too joyful for Carter or Hope’s relationship.

The two might be engaged but how long will it last? Especially now that Daphne is back? After all, Carter and Daphne kissed while he was with Hope and even though he later rejected her for Hope, he seems to have not completely gotten over whatever connection he had with Daphne,

Hope is bound to be annoyed by this return, but how will Dahpen react? Will she ignore Carter and move on with her life? Is this going to trigger Carter to pursue Daphne? Especially since Hope herself cannot stop thinking about her former husband Liam who is healing from surgery.

On the other hand, Brooke gives Ridge a final chance to make things right. When will she drop this? She cannot seem to accept that Ridge has moved on with Taylor. Their engagement was a shocker for Brooke and yet here she is telling him that she’s willing to give him another chance to reunite.

The self respect is missing and has been for decades. How will Ridge react to Brooke’s never ending begging and pursuing? Will he shut her down and tell her to stay in her lane since he’s happily engaged to Taylor? And last but definitely not the least, Ridge and Nick push each other’s buttons.

The two are half brothers but have never really gotten along. Especially since both of them have history with Brooke. Nick recently came back and has been actively trying to get back with Brooke. Ridge is his only obstacle since Brooke is still holding onto hope and claiming Ridge is her destiny.

