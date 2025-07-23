While James Gunn’s Superman continues its strong theatrical run and Marvel fans await the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, a relatively understated title is quietly making waves in the streaming world. The murder mystery miniseries Untamed, starring former Hulk actor Eric Bana, has climbed to the top of Netflix’s global chart. Read on to find out which major titles it overtook, what the series is about, and whether it’s worth your time.

Untamed Bags No.1 Spot On Netflix

According to FlixPatrol, Untamed is currently the most popular TV show globally on Netflix. In reaching the top spot, the miniseries has overtaken several popular titles, including Squid Game (Rank 2), The Sandman (Rank 6), and WWE Raw (Rank 10), among others.

What Is Untamed All About

The basic plot of Untamed follows Kyle Turner (played by Eric Bana), a special agent who is assigned to investigate a brutal death in the vast expanse of the Yosemite National Park. To solve the case, he teams up with a rookie park ranger, Naya Vasquez (played by Lily Santiago), while he is still dealing with a grave personal loss.

Beyond its suspenseful storyline, the series makes full use of the park’s stunning landscapes, offering a visual treat to streaming audiences from the comfort of their homes. The show also features veteran actor Sam Neill in the role of the Chief Park Ranger and the mentor of the protagonist.

“Everyone thinks of Yosemite as this beautiful place with all the vistas and all the scenery, but we were trying to touch on the dangers that are just beyond that.” UNTAMED hits Netflix on July 17: https://t.co/W6WCd6WfCt pic.twitter.com/jbSm0Fsftl — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) July 9, 2025

Untamed – Critical Response & Audience Ratings

Untamed currently holds an impressive 77% critics’ score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus states, “Wrangled by Eric Bana’s steady star power, Untamed’s solid murder mystery is elevated by the visually sumptuous backdrop of its Yosemite National Park milieu.” Additionally, the series enjoys a solid user rating of 7.3/10 on IMDb, which reflects generally positive audience reception. If you enjoy murder mysteries set against a stunning natural backdrop, Untamed should be worth your time.

Untamed Trailer

You can watch the show’s official teaser trailer here to get a sneak peek at its lead characters, gripping storyline, and stunning setting.

