HBO’s The Last of Us is undoubtedly one of the most acclaimed shows in recent years. After wrecking the viewers’ emotional well-being with season 1, the series returned with another season on HBO in April 2025.

Based on the popular video game of the same name, the show is led by Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel, and Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie. Although the second season received mixed reviews from audiences and critics and didn’t create the impact like the first, it resonated with many viewers.

Pascal’s fatherly emotions escalated even further in this series, while Ramsey brought sass and an emotional quotient. While people enjoyed the storyline of a survival drama in the first season, in the second, the plot shows their story years later and delves deeper into the characters. But do you know how much the main cast earned from this show?

1 Year Ago The Last of Us HBO Season 1 ended with Episode 9 Look for The Light 🥹🔥 pic.twitter.com/lBcnVGqBzH — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) March 13, 2024

Did Pedro Pascal Earn 9 Times More Than Bella Ramsey?

Pascal, who made a name for himself in Hollywood through consistent hard work and dedication over the years, is one of the most in-demand actors nowadays. He was seen in back-to-back projects from The Last of Us Season 2 to Materialists and Eddington. He is now gearing up for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Although he didn’t rise to fame overnight, it took a lot of projects to reach this popularity.

According to a report by Variety, Pascal took home $600K per episode, totalling around $9.6 million for all the episodes. As per Marca, Bella Ramsey earned $70K per episode, receiving a total of $1.1 million for 16 episodes of two seasons.

Although it may seem like there’s a massive difference in salaries between the two lead actors, their industry experience also matters. Pedro Pascal has two franchises and other reputed projects on his shoulders. As a relatively veteran actor in the industry, he earned nearly nine times (8.73 to be specific) more than Ramsey.

First look at Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey in ‘THE LAST OF US’ Season 2 pic.twitter.com/hF38rUQLXr — ScreenTime (@screentime) May 15, 2024

How Much Did Other Actors Earn From The Last Of Us?

According to Spoiler Bolavip, Gabriel Luna, who played Tommy Miller, is rumored to have earned $50K per episode. Merle Dandridge as Marlene received $30K per episode. Anna Torv, who can be seen as Theresa ‘Tess’ Servopoulos, earned $25K per episode.

The Last Of Us Cast Salary

The per episode salary of The Last of Us cast ranked from highest to lowest:

Pedro Pascal: $600K per episode. Bella Ramsey: $70K per episode. Gabriel Luna: $50K per episode. Merle Dandridge: $30K per episode. Anna Torv: $25K per episode.

The first season of The Last of Us had a budget of $100 million. We don’t know whether that increased in season 2, and it has not been reported whether the actors’ salaries changed as well. All the above earnings are rumored, and no salary estimate has been publicly disclosed.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Is The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Getting Cancelled? Here’s All You Need To Know About It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News