Game of Thrones had plenty of onscreen stabs and cuts. However, turns out, some of the real bruises happened far from the battlefield. Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, got caught in an odd off-screen horror when he wounded himself, not during a combat scene in GOT, but while trying to get back into his own apartment. Meanwhile, his co-star Rory McCann, who played The Hound, had a far more terrifying close call years earlier. While both actors dealt with physical pain, one had production tweaks made for him, and the other just kept climbing. Both, though, carried their injuries into Westeros like pros.

Rory McCann’s Cliff Accident Was Way More Dangerous

Back when Game of Thrones was still in full swing, Kit Harington had a mishap that had nothing to do with camera stunts or sword duels in Game of Thrones. The actor got locked outside his flat and made a poor call when he tried to get in through a window. That quick decision led to a fall that left him injured. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the 38-year-old admitted, “I was an idiot. The ‘invincibility of youth’ and all that. I couldn’t even blame it on a film set.”

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones pic.twitter.com/cymydDDnwN — Cinematic (@CinemaxThing) June 23, 2024

The fall didn’t just leave Harington hurting; it shook up the show’s production, too. The crew had to change their filming dates so he had enough time to get back on his feet. Wardrobe head Michele Clapton also made some adjustments to his costume to help him move with less affliction. She told EW they changed the outfit to make it easier for him to wear without pain.

But as odd as Harington’s mishap sounds, Rory McCann’s story makes it look mild in comparison. McCann, who played the scar-faced Sandor Clegane in Game of Thrones, had a serious near-death scare before he even joined the show. In 1990, the actor (an outdoors junkie and rock-climbing fan) fell nearly 70 feet from a cliff.

He didn’t dramatize it. In fact, when talking to The Daily Record, he put it simply: “I mean, I have a few bumps. I’m in plaster nearly every year. I’m a bit like that.” Despite the risks and injuries, McCann kept doing what he loved. Even during Game of Thrones, he was limping through fight scenes and still showing up with full energy. Harington’s injury forced behind-the-scenes shifts, but McCann just powered through his wounds.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Yellowjackets’ Original Concept Was Totally Different: Here’s What Changed Before The Hit Series Made It To Screens

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News