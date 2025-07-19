The Gringo Hunters have quickly made their presence felt worldwide, which is a rare feat for non-English content. In just five days since its release on July 9, Netflix’s new crime sensation has grabbed the #9 spot on Netflix’s Global Top 10 for non-English series, racking up 1.7 million views, per ScreenRant.

What Is The Gringo Hunters About?

Inspired by a real-life 2022 Washington Post story, the show follows a Mexican police unit tracking down fugitives from the US who vanish across the border. It features Harold Torres, Mayra Hermosillo, and Manuel Masalva in leading roles.

Although it has not yet broken into the US Top 10, the series has drawn enough eyes to stand out internationally, holding its ground among some of the platform’s biggest non-English releases. The competition is heavy, especially with Squid Game Season 3 still sitting firmly at #1 with 15.9 million views. Even the first season of Squid Game, a long-runner in the Top 10 for over 30 weeks, is still pulling in views, now at 2.3 million, reports Screenrant.

Next week, Netflix is releasing a new show!! “The Gringo Hunters” This show is about Mexican police who hunt U.S fugitives fleeing across the border! What a concept! pic.twitter.com/6gbn9g8SHz — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) June 27, 2025

Why The Gringo Hunters Is Resonating With Viewers

However, The Gringo Hunters is not done yet. Since the latest chart update, a full extra week of streaming has been added, so more viewers have likely come aboard. If the numbers keep building, the series could creep up the ranks and match some of the stronger-performing international shows.

The show already has a sharp premise, thanks to the exceptional performances by the actors. Besides, its cross-border appeal and tension feel both thrilling and timely, which is why viewers from around the world seem to pay attention to it. With more time, interest is expected to grow.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Sweet Magnolias Season 5: New Cast Additions & Latest Updates About Netflix’s Romantic Drama Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News