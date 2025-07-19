Audiences have witnessed several iconic time-travel films over the years— from Back to the Future and 12 Monkeys to Looper, Edge of Tomorrow, and Arrival, to name a few. But beyond these well-known titles, one gripping time-travel series starring a Spider-Man actor quietly flew under the radar for many viewers. Based on the best-selling sci-fi novel by Stephen King, this underrated gem is 11.22.63, a must-watch thriller from 2016 featuring James Franco in the lead role. Curious to know what it’s about and where to stream it? Read on to find out.

11.22.63 – Plot & Cast

The series boasts an intriguing plot, courtesy of its source material. The story follows a regular high school teacher, Jake Epping (played by James Franco), who gets a chance to travel back in time to 1960 because of his close friend Al Templeton (played by Chris Cooper). He is tasked with an extraordinary mission – to stop the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963.

As he gets closer to his goal, he realizes that altering history comes with dangerous consequences. The series also features Sarah Gadon, Lucy Fry, George MacKay, and Daniel Webber in key supporting roles.

11.22.63 – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The series holds an impressive 83% critics’ score and an 88% audience score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Though the execution feels almost as dated as the period it represents, 11.22.63 gradually reveals a compelling, well-performed series of events.” On IMDb, the show has a strong user rating of 8.1/10, indicating a positive reception from both critics and audiences.

Where to Watch 11.22.63

The series is currently available to stream in India on Amazon Prime Video. In the U.S., viewers can watch it on the Tubi digital platform. 11.22.63 consists of nine episodes, each with a runtime of approximately 45 to 60 minutes.

11.22.63 Trailer

