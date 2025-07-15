The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Finn, Deacon, and Sheila mourning the passing of Luna. She might have been a psychotic and murderous menace, but a loss is a loss. Luna killed two of Deacon’s employees, who were also his friend,s but a cloud of grief still hung over.

Meanwhile, Sheila grappled with the loss of her granddaughter and Finn thought about the passing of her daughter who he recently found out about. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 15, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 15, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Bill waiting impatiently as Grace operates on Liam. After the shooting fiasco, all three victims, namely Sheila, Liam, and Luna, were brought to the hospital. Sheila, who was shot in the foot, was the first to recover. Her husband, Deacon, rushed over for support.

Meanwhile, Li claimed Luna passed away. Poppy came over and made it clear that she was glad her daughter was dead. This left Liam, who is still being operated on. His life hangs in the balance, not only from the bullet wound but also from his terminal illness that he had been hiding from the others.

The doctors are trying to do everything they possibly can, and Grace has been actively working on him. Meanwhile, his loved ones are gathered at the hospital waiting to hear some good news. But Bill’s arrival has caused a lot of tension. Steffy and Ridge openly called him out for his bad decisions.

After all, it was Bill who freed Luna from prison and got her pardoned. And now Luna shot Bill’s son Liam, putting his life in danger. Hope also joins in questioning and rebuking him for his choices. She also mistakenly slips up about the brain tumor, and Bill is left shocked as he had no clue.

The bombshell has been dropped, and the long-awaited truth is out in front of everyone. Steffy, Finn, and Hope were the only ones who knew for a long time, but now Bill, Ridge, Taylor, and Brooke are also aware of the truth, as they were all present when Hope spilled the truth in her emotional state.

Despite being asked to leave, Bill remains adamant about not moving an inch. He has made it clear that he won’t leave his son and will be there to see him get back to consciousness. But will Liam even survive this?

