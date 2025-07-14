The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Luna going ahead with her plan to corner Steffy and shoot her in a bid to eliminate her from Finn’s life. Her plan clearly went awry and three people got shot, none of whom was Steffy. Sheila, Liam as well as Luna were hospitalized quickly.

All three of them got shot and were operated on to figure out who would make it through and Luna apparently didn’t. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 14, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 14, 2025

The first episode of the new week features Finn, Deacon, and Sheila mourn the passing of Luna. She may not have been admired or loved by anyone but a death is a death. It’s a loss that affects people in ways that cannot be explained. Li came out of surgery to announce that Luna did not make it.

Poppy was unaffected by the news and made it clear that her psychotic daughter was dead. Li was left surprised that her sister was so nonchalant about the death of Luna. Sheila was shot in the foot during the skirmish and is recovering. She has her husband Deacon by her side as she does.

Liam, on the other hand, is still being operated on. There’s no intel on what it means and whether he will survive or not. But at the moment, Luna is the one who has been claimed to be dead. Fans are aware Luna will be back and the actress was taping for episodes recently so stay seated for more.

Till then, the characters believe Luna has passed away. While there is relief that her psychotic and murderous behavior won’t be tolerated, there is also a sense of grief. No matter how evil someone is, death leaves big shocks behind and that’s what’s being felt. Especially by Finn, Sheila and Deacon.

Finn only recently found out that Luna was her daughter. He refused to be close to her or have any sort of bond with her. After all, she was a danger to her family, having kidnapped his wife Steffy in the past. Sheila is going to mourn her the most. She truly saw a younger version of herself in Luna.

Though her husband Deacon warned her to stay away from Luna, Sheila went behind his back to spend time with her granddaughter. Deacon has never been Luna’s fan, especially since she murdered two of his friends. But a loss is a loss and mourning will happen, no matter how short-lived.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Drew Gets Leverage, Michael Lays Out His Terms While Emma Questions Josslyn

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News