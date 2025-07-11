Netflix has renewed Virgin River for an eighth season, just days after wrapping production on Season 7 and with this, it becomes the longest-running live-action scripted show on the platform. According to Deadline, ten more episodes are on the way, solidifying its lead over other Netflix staples like Grace and Frankie, Orange Is the New Black, and Elite.

Consistent Popularity Keeps Virgin River in Netflix’s Top 10

The drama started back in 2019 and has kept its streak of yearly releases, apart from delays caused by industry-wide strikes. Season 7 was recently completed filming and it included a short shoot in Mexico, the first time the series ventured outside Canada. Most of the show is filmed in and around Vancouver, which keeps costs manageable and production steady.

Since its launch Virgin River has found its footing as one of Netflix’s most dependable performers as it has never needed big explosions or massive budgets. The story, adapted from Robyn Carr’s novels, leans into its small-town charm and relationships rather than flashy drama. The series follows nurse Mel Monroe moving to a remote Northern California town for a fresh start and truth be told, the story has now expanded into a reliable comfort-viewing hit.

The numbers have stayed strong for the series season after season. Since 2021, Virgin River has landed in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for English-language TV 30 times. Season 6 premiered at number one and stayed on the list for four straight weeks. It has also appeared on Nielsen’s Top 10 for nearly 40 weeks since it launched.

Why Netflix Ordered Season 8 Before Season 7 Even Premiered

Virgin River, with 84 episodes expected after Season 8, overtakes Elite in volume and outpaces Grace and Frankie in total hours, given its hour-long format. That time spent onscreen translates into real engagement and it’s one reason Netflix didn’t wait long to give Season 8 the green light.

The early renewal is also part of a broader strategy. Netflix is locking in new seasons sooner to avoid frustrating fans with long gaps. The same move was seen with The Diplomat, which got its next season confirmed months before the last one even aired.

Virgin River’s Cast and Crew Remain a Constant

Shooting of season 7 got wrapped up late June and no release date has been announced. Fans probably won’t see it until late 2025 or early 2026 but the early Season 8 order could help bring things back to the show’s usual yearly rhythm.

The show’s cast remains strong. Breckenridge and Henderson are joined by returning names like Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and others.

