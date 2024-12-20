Virgin River is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on Netflix. The romantic drama has been on air since 2019 and follows the story of Melinda “Mel” Monroe, who relocates to the titular town to work as a midwife. However, she soon realizes that the small-town life is not as easy-going as she thought. The show recently finished airing its sixth season, which ended on a high note. Fans are now wondering if and when Virgin River Season 7 will premiere on Netflix.

Virgin River Season 7: Renewal Status

Virgin River fans would be excited to learn that the show has been renewed for a seventh season. Netflix announced the series renewal in October 2024, even before the Season 6 premiere. “There’s a lot more to go here with these characters,” showrunner Patrick Sean Smith said in his official statement about the show’s continuation.

Virgin River Season 7: Potential Cast

The main cast members, including Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel, Martin Henderson as Jack, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine, Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins, and Annette O’Toole as Hope, are expected to reprise their roles in the next season.

The cast includes Zibby Allen as Brie, David Cubitt as Calvin, Ben Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, Marco Grazzini as Mike, David Cubitt as Calvin, Teryl Rothery as Muriel, and John Allen Nelson as Everett.

Virgin River Season 7: Expected Plot

The upcoming season will focus on Mel and Jack’s life as newlyweds. The two finally got married in the sixth season’s finale. However, their happily ever after would not be easy as they will face new challenges.

Talking about what to expect from Season 7, showrunner Smith said, “I think we’ve only just begun to see Mel and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting. [Season 7] will explore the honeymoon phase for them as they’re building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles.”

Virgin River Season 7: Is There A Release Date Yet?

Netflix has not yet announced the release date of Virgin River Season 7. However, the show has released new episodes every year since its inception in 2019, becoming one of the few shows on streaming that follows a yearly schedule.

Hence, the seventh season is expected to premiere in 2025. Filming is confirmed to begin in March 2025, so Virgin River Season 7 is likely to be released on Netflix by the end of 2025.

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix’s You Season 5 Release Window Revealed – Here’s All We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News