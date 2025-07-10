Rajkummar Rao is on cloud nine after back-to-back successes with Stree 2, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Chuk Maaf. He’s coming up with his next big-screen release, Maalik, tomorrow (July 11), and all eyes are on how the film opens at the Indian box office. Going by the current buzz, it is heading for a slow start, and the collection is expected to be much lower than his last theatrical release, Bhool Chuk Maaf. But will it be able to enter the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025? Let’s find out!

Failed to build the required buzz

Directed by Pulkit, the Bollywood action thriller garnered good traction with its entertaining trailer, but afterwards, it failed to keep the momentum intact. Other than the trailer, other promotional assets couldn’t generate the required buzz. As a result, the film is now heading for a day 1 collection lower than expected.

Maalik is likely to miss an entry into the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025

In the present situation, it looks like Maalik won’t be able to even touch the 5 crore mark, which is a bit disappointing. Since Rajkummar Rao is in top form, one expected the film to open well at the Indian box office, but it won’t happen now. His last release, Bhool Chuk Maaf, earned 7.2 crores on day 1, and his upcoming film is likely to miss it by a margin of more than 2 crores.

To enter the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025, Maalik needs to beat Shahid Kapoor’s Deva (5.78 crores), which looks difficult.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025 (net collection):

Chhaava – 33.10 crores Sikandar – 30.06 crores Housefull 5 – 24.35 crores Raid 2 – 19.71 crores Sky Force – 15.30 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 10.70 crores Jaat – 9.62 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 7.84 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 7.20 crores Deva – 5.78 crores

More about the film

Maalik also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar in key roles. It is produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, under the banner of Tips Industries and Northern Lights Films, respectively.

