Both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are unbeatable when it comes to stardom. Known for their powerful screen presence, the superstars continue to rule the hearts of millions even after spending over three decades in the entertainment industry. While both share mutual respect and are close friends in real life, their fans keep the battle heated when it comes to the box office game. So today, we’ll look at who’s having the edge over the other in terms of success ratio and per-film average collection since 2011.

Salman Khan’s box office run from 2011 to the present

Salman was truly unstoppable in his dominance from 2011 to 2019. Unfortunately, in the post-COVID era, he completely lost his Midas touch. From 2011 to the present, he has witnessed 18 theatrical releases. Out of these, only 4 failed, and all these failures were post-COVID releases.

Since 2011, Salman Khan has delivered ten 100 crore net grossers, three 200 crore net grossers, and three 300 crore net grossers at the Indian box office. In terms of verdicts, he has delivered two super duper hits, four super hits, three hits, and two plus affairs. He also delivered three average affairs and four losing films.

Box office success ratio of Salman since 2011

By using the formula of [(Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio], the success ratio of Salman Khan since 2011 is 77.77%, which is superb.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Salman Khan films since 2011, along with their verdicts:

Ready (2011) – 120 crores | Super hit

| Bodyguard (2011) – 142 crores | Super hit

| Ek Tha Tiger (2012) – 198 crores | Super hit

| Dabangg 2 (2012) – 158.5 crores | Super hit

| Jai Ho (2014) – 111 crores | Plus

| Kick (2014) – 233 crores | Hit

| Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) – 320.34 crores | Super duper hit

| Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) – 207.4 crores | Hit

| Sultan (2016) – 300.45 crores | Super duper hit

| Tubelight (2017) – 121.25 crores | Average

| Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – 339.16 crores | Hit

| Race 3 (2018) – 169 crores | Average

| Bharat (2019) – 211.07 crores | Plus

| Dabangg 3 (2019) – 150 crores | Average

| Antim (2021) – 37.55 crores | Losing

| Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023) – 110 crores | Losing

| Tiger 3 (2023) – 286 crores | Losing

| Sikandar (2025) – 129.95 crores | Losing

Total – 3344.67 crores

Per-film average – 185.81 crores

Shah Rukh Khan’s box office run from 2011 to the present

Since 2011, Shah Rukh Khan has been a part of 14 theatrical releases. Unlike Salman, Shah Rukh is ruling the post-COVID era with zero failures. In total, he saw three failures between 2011 and 2025.

He delivered five 100 crore net grossers between 2011 and 2025. He delivered two 200 crore net grossers. He also has one 500 crore net grosser and one 600 crore net grosser in his kitty. Talking about verdicts, he delivered one super duper hit film and three hits. He delivered six plus affairs, one flop, and two losing films.

Box office success ratio of Shah Rukh Khan since 2011

If calculated, his success ratio since 2011 stands at 78.57%, slightly better than Salman Khan’s.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan films since 2011, along with their verdicts:

Ra.One (2011) – 118 crores | Plus

| Don 2 (2011) – 108 crores | Plus

| Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) – 120.65 crores | Super hit

| Chennai Express (2013) – 227 crores | Super duper hit

| Happy New Year (2014) – 205 crores | Plus

| Dilwale (2015) – 148 crores | Plus

| Fan (2016) – 85 crores | Losing

| Dear Zindagi (2016) – 68 crores | Hit

| Raees (2017) – 139.21 crores | Plus

| Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017) – 62.5 crores | Losing

| Zero (2018) – 97.5 crores | Flop

| Pathaan (2023) – 543.22 crores | Hit

| Jawan (2023) – 640.42 crores | Hit

| Dunki (2023) – 232 crores | Plus

Total – 2794 crores

Per-film average – 199.6 crores

Shah Rukh Khan is ahead of Salman Khan in box office success ratio!

As we can see, Shah Rukh Khan is ahead of Salman Khan in the success ratio and per-film average collection at the Indian box office. However, in the total collection, Salman has an upper edge by a considerable margin.

