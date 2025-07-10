Metro In Dino, starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, and others, has underperformed at the Indian box office. Considering the goodwill of its predecessor, the film was expected to do well, but unfortunately, the ticket-buying audience isn’t showing much interest, and the overall collections are underwhelming. On the positive side, it has emerged as Anurag Basu’s 4th highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 6!

Fails to make it big despite positive reception

Released on July 4, the musical romantic drama received mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the audience, it fared with favorable reactions, but that didn’t translate to footfalls much. It did grab some attention in the urban centres initially, but failed to generate the required momentum. As a result, it is yet to touch the 30 crore mark.

How much did Metro In Dino earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

As per the latest update, Metro In Dino did an estimated business of 2.34 crores on its first Wednesday, day 6. Overall, the film has earned 26.99 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 31.84 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 4.05 crores

Day 2 – 6.81 crores

Day 3 – 7.79 crores

Day 4 – 2.75 crores

Day 5 – 3.25 crores

Day 6 – 2.34 crores

Total – 26.99 crores

It’s Anurag Basu’s 4th highest-grosser!

For Anurag Basu, Metro In Dino has already turned out to be his 4th highest-grossing film in India. It surpassed its predecessor, Life In A Metro, which earned 15.63 crores. The film will likely end its run in the same position as Kites (49.3 crores) is out of reach.

Take a look at Anurag Basu’s top grossers at the Indian box office (net collection)

Barfi – 120 crores Jagga Jasoos – 53.38 crores Kites – 49.3 crores Metro In Dino – 26.99 crores Life in A Metro – 15.63 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 20: Knocks Down Salaar (Hindi) & Kangana Ranaut’s Highest-Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News