Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par will soon complete its third week in theatres, and so far, the ride has been good at the Indian box office. It’s already a success story, giving the superstar a much-needed comeback after the debacle of Thugs Of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha. Now, as per the recent update, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Prabhas’ Salaar (Hindi) and Kangana Ranaut’s highest-grossing film. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 20!

The Hindi comedy-drama was released on June 20 and received mostly positive reviews from critics. With positive reviews and favorable word-of-mouth, the film did well in urban centers and maintained its hold despite new arrivals every week. Recently, it crossed the 150 crore mark and is now chasing the 175 crore mark.

How much did Sitaare Zameen Par earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

On day 20, Sitaare Zameen Par earned an estimated 1.15 crores. It’s a significant drop from day 19’s 1.87 crores, which is understandable since it came from Tuesday’s discounted rates. Overall, the film has earned 152.44 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 179.87 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 88.46 crores

Week 2 – 46.45 crores

Day 15 – 2.31 crores

Day 16 – 4.7 crores

Day 17 – 6.2 crores

Day 18 – 1.3 crores

Day 19 – 1.87 crores

Day 20 – 1.15 crores

Total net collection – 152.44 crores

Surpasses Salaar (Hindi) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns!

With 152.44 crores in the kitty, Sitaare Zameen Par has crossed Salaar‘s Hindi-dubbed version, which amassed 152 crore net. It has also surpassed Kangana Ranaut’s highest-grosser of all time, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which did a business of 152 crore net. Today, it will easily topple Akshay Kumar’s Kesari (153 crore net) and Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (153.30 crore net).

Box office summary:

India net collection – 152.44 crores

India gross collection – 179.87 crores

Budget – 90 crores

Verdict – Plus

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 20: Dhanush Starrer Will Miss The Century In Net Collection But Passes This Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News