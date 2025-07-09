Scarlett Johansson led Jurassic World Rebirth is roaring loud at the worldwide box office. It is also achieving milestones along with massive moolah in India. The sci-fi action thriller is chasing the collections of Brad Pitt‘s F1, and the target is getting closer with every passing day. Scroll below for a detailed report!

F1 India Box Office Collection

Brad Pitt starrer began its box office journey on a good note, garnering 5.5 crores on its opening day in India. The first week concluded with earnings of 53.2 crore. As per Sacnilk, F1 earned 2.68 crore net on day 12. It witnessed a slight improvement compared to 2.50 crore earned on the previous day.

The overall net collections conclude at 55.88 crore net, which is about 65.93 crores in gross earnings after 12 days.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of F1 (India net collections) below:

Week 1: 35.5 crore

Week 2: 20.38 crores (2 days to go)

Total: 55.88 crores

Jurassic World Rebirth India Box Office Collection

On the other hand, Scarlett Johansson starrer earned 4.25 crores on its day 5. Jurassic World Rebirth also saw a slight improvement in earnings compared to 4.10 crores earned on its first Monday. The overall collections in India surge to 47.35 crore net, which is 55.87 crores in gross total.

Check out the box office breakdown in India:

Day 1: 9.25 crores

Day 2: 13.5 crores

Day 3: 16.25 crores

Day 4: 4.10 crores

Day 5: 4.25 crores

Total: 47.35 crores

F1 vs Jurassic World Rebirth at the Indian box office

The pace of Brad Pitt starrer has slowed down in its second week and Scarlett Johansson‘s film is making the most of it. Jurassic World Rebirth if now only 8.35 crores away from F1. With this momentum, the sci-fi action thriller will surpass the sports drama in the next two days. Exciting times ahead.

