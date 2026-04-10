Holden Novak finally found out who his biological father is, and it is none other than Malcolm Winters. Stephanie Simmons revealed this major truth to both of them in the recent episode of The Young and the Restless, and here’s how the major bombshell truth, hidden for all their lives, was shared.

The Young & The Restless: Holden Novak Learns A Life-Changing Family Secret

Stephanie sat with Holden and told him that when she met the late Jerry Novak, who was her husband and Holden’s stepfather, she was already pregnant with him. Jerry raised him as if he were her son. Stephanie then stated that Holden’s biological father doesn’t even know he exists.

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She also added that he needs help right now, and Holden might be able to assist him in that. Stephanie walked over to meet Malcolm, who told her that his daughter, Lily, was not eligible to be a donor for his aplastic anemia. She replied that Lily was not the only one who could help by being a donor.

Stephanie added that what she was about to tell him would change his life forever. When Holden walked in on them, she asked her son to sit down with them. It was then that Holden realized what she was about to reveal. He connected the dots and was surprised. But Malcolm remained unaware.

That was when Stephanie confirmed the truth. Holden is not just her son but also Malcolm’s. She explained how she was pregnant when she left town after their breakup. Stephanie added that she met Jerry soon after, and they fell in love. She wanted to tell both of them the truth but didn’t.

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And now that this health issue had crossed their paths, she could not keep the truth hidden anymore. Holden asked what help Stephanie wanted out of him, and Malcolm revealed he needed stem cells from a donor for a cure.

Holden was even more surprised when he found out Lily was his half-sister.

He was not happy with his mother for keeping such a big secret from him and not saying a word, even when she found out he was coming to Genoa City. Stephanie stated that she understood this was a lot to deal with, but she was focused on saving Malcolm’s life and wanted Holden to get tested.

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