Over thirty years ago, Stephanie Simmons left Genoa City to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. And it seems she has achieved all of that and more. She is excelling in her career and is back home with a bundle of big secrets. Vivica A. Fox is reprising the role on The Young and the Restless.

Her return has excited fans, especially since it also involves Stephanie’s reunion with ex-flame Malcolm Winters, who is being reprised by Shemar Moore. Here’s what the actress shared about returning to the soap opera after decades and how her character grew while away from town.

The Young & The Restless: Vivica A Fox On Stephanie Simmons & Her Reunion With Malcolm Winters

During a chat with TV Insider, Vivica revealed she was surprised when she learned The Young and the Restless wanted her back as Stephanie. And when she found out that Shemar was also coming back as Malcolm again, she found it to be an amazingly genius storyline.

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“Stephanie has a lot of secrets that will be revealed,” Vivica stated and then added, “So far, it’s been surprise after surprise after surprise. The audience is really going to be on the edge of their chairs as Stephanie and Malcolm come back.” The soap star is glad that the two finished their business.

After all, Stephanie and Malcolm’s breakup left the story unfinished in a way. Now it seems things have come full circle: with Holden introduced as their son, their ties to the canvas have grown stronger. She left town after the breakup because she wanted to be the best doctor ever.

And now she has achieved that with a booming career in Manhattan. Their romance sidetracked Stephanie from her goals back then, which is why it did not last. She has now accomplished everything she wanted, but has lost her husband, Jerry Novak, who became Holden’s step and adoptive father.

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“Here comes Malcolm back into her life to bring some drama,” Vivica joked. There was no doubt in her mind about coming back on the show. “They’ve just treated me so well, and it’s been excellent. I’m forever grateful to them and want to make some daytime magic,” the 61-year-old finally concluded.

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Must Read: The Young & The Restless: How Malcolm & Stephanie’s Return Shed Light On His Health Crisis & Holden’s Parentage

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