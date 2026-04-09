Last week on General Hospital, it was revealed that the Nathan West who had returned to Port Charles was a fake. It wasn’t Nathan, but actually his twin brother, Cassius Faison. And it seems that Britt Westbourne, who is both Nathan and Cassius’ half-sister, knew about his true identity all along.

In fact, she was the one who dropped two major hints over the months that made fans question if Nathan was actually Nathan. And now it has been confirmed that Britt knew about Cassius all this while, which is why she was not ecstatic on being told Nathan was alive. Here’s how it was revealed.

General Hospital: Britt’s subtle hints that exposed Nathan’s real identity

Cassius went over to Britt’s office to have a conversation with her, where Britt openly called him by his real name. The two began making remarks against each other, and Cassius claimed she was not putting in enough effort for their dad, Cesar Faison’s, final project. Then the past was shown.

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It was revealed that it was two years ago when Cassius and Britt first met, and it was because of him that Sidwell and Cullum gave her access to the Huntington’s drug she needed to stay alive. But now with Britt’s behavior change, Cassius warned her he wouldn’t be protecting her from their wrath.

Britt taunted that she was disappointed when she found out that it was not Nathan but Cassius whom she had met those years ago. The two bickered back and forth, making accusations about each other’s lies, identities, and more. Britt then asked him to convince Cullum and Sidwell for her sake.

She wanted him to ask them to hand over the medicine so she could walk away from their constant blackmailing. Cassius called her out for trying to flee with Jason and how it led to the latter getting arrested by the WSB. He told her to follow the plan and be all in for completing Cesar’s final project.

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Britt stated that she should tell Sidwell that it was Cullum who killed Marco, but Cassius pointed out that it would create even bigger problems for them. Especially because the drug she was so reliant on was obtained by Cullum through his WSB links. Cassius then asked Britt to finish the prototype.

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