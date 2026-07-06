General Hospital Spoilers( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Britt Westbourne has a plea for Dante Falconeri

Nina Reeves is about to be left gutted

Carly Spencer clashes with WSB head Z

The previous week on General Hospital saw major showdowns as the WSB drama came to a standstill. Josslyn killed Cullum, Cassius is reported to be dead, Carly was worried about Josslyn’s affiliation with the WSB, Britt was arrested by the PCPD, and Rocco threw another tantrum in favor of Britt.

GH Spoilers (Monday, July 6, 2026): Episode #15995

Carly clashes with Z

Now that the drama has happened, Carly is focused on ensuring that her daughter Josslyn stays far away from WSB. She was furious with Brennan for even recruiting her in the first place, and now she is not sitting back and letting her stay affiliated with the bureau. And she is clashing with Z for it.

Now that she has the head of the WSB in front of her, she is demanding that he let Josslyn off the hook and release her from services. How will this confrontation go, especially when Z starts flirting with Carly? Is she going to go along with it to get what she wants, or will she be appalled at this?

Britt Pleads With Dante

On the other hand, Britt is locked up and being held captive by the PCPD for kidnapping Rocco behind the backs of his parents, Dante and Lulu. But she is willing to do whatever it takes to get out of jail. When she makes a plea to Dante, what will he do about it? Is he going to help her or refuse?

Josslyn Gets A Surprise, Nina Is Gutted

Meanwhile, Josslyn is about to get a surprise. But what could it be about? Is this going to be a reunion with Vaughn, who is back after months? Or something else instead? Elsewhere, Nina is left gutted. Could this be about Nathan not being Nathan? Has she found out that it was Cassius all along?

Lulu Is Stunned, Danny & Rocco Face Off

When Lulu is left stunned, is it related to Danny and Charlotte? After all, the two are aware of Rocco being the one who shot Cullum and Jsson taking the blame for it. Lastly, Danny and Rocco are about to have a face-off now that Danny knows Jason is innocent but took the blame to save Rocco.

General Hospital FAQs

Q: Does Britt have Huntington’s disease?

A: No, Cullum revealed that they faked Britt’s disease.

Q: What is the status of Ross Cullum?

A: Ross Cullum has died after being shot by Josslyn Jax.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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