The Young & The Restless Comings & Goings (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways of The Young and the Restless Cast: June 2026

Lauren Koslow stepped in as a temporary Jill recast

Roger Howarth continued his role as Matt Clark

Lauralee Bell was back as Christine Blair

Shemar Moore returned as Malcolm Winters

The last month on The Young and the Restless saw the focus being on the Matt Clark story being wrapped up and shifting to Nikki’s health crisis, as well as the Jack, Diane, and Patty drama. But amidst this, the soap opera has had its own share of comings and goings. Here’s the full June guide.

Y&R: June 2026 Comings & Goings Overview

Tamara Braun as Sienna Bacall

Tamara remains onscreen as Sienna. Now that she has cut her ties with her husband Matt, she remains focused on her boyfriend Noah and her family drama. She is also going against Audra after spotting her strong connection with Noah. Knowing their history, she is bound to be insecure.

Vivica A. Fox as Dr. Stephanie Simmons

On the other hand, Vivica Fox has quickly gotten involved in the Genoa City scene as Stephanie Simmons. Even more so now that she has a job in town as the chief of staff at the hospital and is planning to stay for longer.

Roger Howarth as Matt Clark

Meanwhile, Roger has been busy trying to portray Matt as he attempts to convince everyone that he has changed. As the character tries to start a fresh chapter, he remains unfettered despite Noah and Nick’s distrust.

Lauralee Bell as Christine Blair

Christine comes and goes as the new district attorney. And while work is a priority, she is also not willing to let go of an opportunity to enjoy and party with her husband, Danny, as they enjoyed the Shadow Room opening.

Michael Damian as Danny Romalotti

Danny returned to spend some quality time with his wife Christine and have some deep conversations with his adopted son Daniel, alongside the party.

Shemar Moore as Malcolm Winters

Shemar Moore returned as Malcolm to check in on how things are as well as prove that he is on recovery after the surgery. Thanks to Cane, the surgery went well, and Malcolm has been on the mend for a few weeks.

Jere Burns as Dr. Laurence Markham

Jere debuted as Dr. Laurence, who turned out to be the partner in crime of Patty Williams. He joined hands with her to kidnap Diane and keep her captive so Patty could sway Jack and take Diane’s place in the family.

Matt Cohen as Detective Burrow

Matt returned as a police officer and detective Burrow. He had a chat with Jack, who was worried about his wife Diane’s sudden disappearance.

Beth Maitland as Traci Abbott

Elsewhere, Traci was spotted onscreen worrying about Diane with Kyle, having harsh words with Patty, and remembering her daughter Colleen.

Lauren Koslow as Jill Abbott

Since Jess Walton was not available to film the episodes that week, the team at The Young and the Restless approached Lauren Koslow as the temporary recast for the role of Jill Foster Abbott, who returned home.

Doug Tompos as Dr. Nowling

Doug played Dr. Rowling and was the one to deliver the shocking news of Nikki’s diagnosis to her and Victoria. He revealed how she has a mass on her optic nerve and how, if not treated, this could lead to Nikki going blind.

Stacy Haiduk as Patty Williams

And then last but not least, Patty continued her chaos as she made moves to keep Jack and Diane apart. Amidst her plotting, Jack and Kyle made their own plans to reach Diane and bring her back home safe and secure.

The Young & The Restless FAQs

Q: Who has been picked as the temporary Jill recast?

A: Lauren Koslow was picked as the temporary Jill recast?

Q: Is Vivica A. Fox staying?

A: Yes, Vivica A. Fox is staying as Stephanie Simmons.

Q: When does The Young and the Restless air?

A: New episodes of The Young and the Restless air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 12:30 pm ET and 11:30 am CT.

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