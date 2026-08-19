Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Set To Finish Below Raid 2 In India & Worldwide ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Dhamaal 4 has had a thoroughly satisfying theatrical run, and after 40 solid days at the box office, the film is now all set to wind down. Daily collections have dropped as low as 1 lakh at this stage, which is a natural and expected part of any film’s journey once it has run its full course. But before it takes its final bow, it is worth celebrating just how well this franchise entertainer has performed, both in India and globally.

Ranks among Ajay Devgn’s all-time top 6 grossers in India

In India, Dhamaal 4 is set to conclude its run as Ajay Devgn’s 6th highest-grossing film of all time at the Indian box office, with 177.77 crore net in the kitty. It stands below Raid 2 (179.3 crore), which is just 1.53 crore away, but the gap won’t be bridged.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 279.50 crore Singham Again – 270.60 crore Drishyam 2 – 241 crore Golmaal Again – 205.72 crore Raid 2 – 179.3 crore Dhamaal 4 – 177.77 crore (40 days) Total Dhamaal – 154.30 crore Shaitaan – 151 crore Singham Returns – 141 crore Golmaal 3 – 106 crore

Dhamaal 4 to wrap its worldwide run in the 6th position

The story is much the same on the global stage. Dhamaal 4 currently stands at 236.26 crore gross, below Raid 2’s 242.57 crore, making it Ajay Devgn’s 6th highest-grossing film globally. It’ll wrap up its run in the same position.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s top 10 worldwide grossers:

Singham Again – 402.26 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 364.81 crore Drishyam 2 – 339.89 crore Golmaal Again – 310.67 crore Raid 2 – 242.57 crore Dhamaal 4 – 236.26 crore (40 days) Total Dhamaal – 223.36 crore Shaitaan – 216.18 crore Singham Returns – 201 crore Golmaal 3 – 169.09 crore

A fitting chapter for the Dhamaal legacy

What makes this run particularly satisfying is the consistency it represents. Every single film in the Dhamaal franchise has delivered a plus verdict at the very least, and Dhamaal 4, the biggest and most ambitious chapter yet, has comfortably surpassed its own predecessor, Total Dhamaal, both in India and worldwide. As the film nears the end of its theatrical run, it has firmly cemented its place among Ajay Devgn’s most successful outings.

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Dhamaal 4.

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