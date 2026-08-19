Khalifa Box Office Advance Booking: Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Lags Behind Aadujeevitham ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The release of Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Khalifa is less than 24 hours away. It is the first Onam release of the year and one of the most highly anticipated Mollywood films. It was earlier scheduled to clash with Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game, but the latter moved out of the race last week. Now, Prithviraj’s action-packed film will enjoy a solo opening day. The advance booking for the film started on Sunday night and got off to a great start.

Khalifa Advance Booking

The Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer crossed 1 crore in Kerala in just 8 hours after the advance booking opened. According to trade analysts, the film is now reached 4.2 crore in advance collections worldwide.

Out of the 4.2 crore, a majority of the collections come from the film’s home state of Kerala. As of Wednesday afternoon, the advance collections from Kerala stands at 2.65 crore gross for day 1. The final Kerala pre-sales alone are expected to cross 3.5 crore. Worldwide, the advance is expected to cross 5 crore.

In contrast to Prithviraj’s last big solo hit, Aadujeevitham earned 3.63 crore gross in advance sales in Kerala. Currently, Khalifa’s Kerala advance is 27.55 % behind Aadujeevitham.

How Much Does Khalifa Need To Become Prithviraj’s Biggest Opening?

The upcoming Malayalam film has all the right kind of buzz, and the makers also seem confident about the film. Prithviraj’s biggest Malayalam film opener in a solo lead role is Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life. The 2024 film, based on a real-life story, earned 7.6 crore net in India against 3,520 shows. For Vysakh’s directorial to become Prithviraj’s biggest-opening Malayalam film, it needs to surpass 7.6 crore on the opening day. If the film maintains momentum in advance bookings, it can easily surpass the milestone.

More About Khalifa

One of the film’s biggest highlights and best-kept secrets is Mohanlal’s cameo. Details about his character are still under wraps and will be a sweet surprise on the big screen. Khalifa is directed by Vysakh. The actor-director duo last worked together on the 2010 film Pokkiri Raja. The film also starred Mammootty in the lead. Back in 2010, it was the highest-grossing film in Kerala. Fans would also be interested in seeing the reunion of the filmmaker and actor and what they bring to the table. While the milestone seems difficult, it is not unachievable.

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