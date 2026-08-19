Vishwanath And Sons Worldwide Box Office Day 5: Surpasses Vaathi To Become Venky Atluri’s Highest-Grossing Film (Photo Credit: Instagram/Netflix)

Suriya-led Vishwanath And Sons is enjoying a good ride at the worldwide box office, with weekdays contributing healthy numbers. Given the favorable word-of-mouth, the film is on track to become the Kollywood star’s second 200-crore grosser after Karuppu. In the meantime, it has already emerged as director Venky Atluri’s highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing Vaathi, starring Dhanush. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 5!

How much did Vishwanath And Sons earn at the worldwide box office in 5 days?

The Tamil family entertainer grossed 7.49 crore in India on the first Tuesday, while internationally, it grossed 2 crore. Overall, it has grossed 9.49 crore on Tuesday. Compared to day 4’s 11.2 crore gross, it dropped by 15.26%, thus displaying a good hold. In total, the film has grossed 85.31 crore (72.3 crore net) in India, while overseas, it has grossed 45 crore. Combining both, the 5-day worldwide box office collection stands at 130.3 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 72.3 crore

India gross – 85.31 crore

Overseas gross – 45 crore

Worldwide gross – 130.31 crore

Becomes Venky Atluri’s highest-grosser globally

With 130.31 crore, Vishwanath And Sons surpassed Vaathi (116.2 crore) to become Venky Atluri’s highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. With the latest family entertainer, he’s all set to deliver his first 150 and 200 crore grosser.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Venky Atluri’s films (highest to lowest):

Vishwanath And Sons – 130.31 crore (5 days) Vaathi – 116.2 crore Lucky Baskhar – 115.39 crore Rang De – 27.8 crore Tholi Prema – 23.95 crore Mr. Majnu – 19.4 crore

More about the film

Vishwanath And Sons is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Srikara Studios, Sithara Entertainments, and Fortune Four Cinemas. It also stars Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon. It was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore. With this, it is Suriya’s 2nd most expensive film of Kanguva, which was reportedly mounted on a budget of 300-350 crore.

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