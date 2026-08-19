Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection Day 5: Kollywood’s 3rd Biggest First Tuesday Of 2026, 55% Budget Already Recovered (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Vishwanath And Sons, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, continues to have a smooth ride at the Indian box office. After a solid opening weekend, the film is maintaining a good pace on the weekdays. After earning close to 8 crore on the first Wednesday, it saw an expected drop on Tuesday and raked in over 6 crore. With this, the film registered Kollywood’s 3rd biggest first Tuesday of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

How much did Vishwanath And Sons earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Tamil family entertainer scored 6.35 crore on the first Tuesday, day 5. Compared to the first Monday, day 4’s 7.8 crore, it dropped by 18.58%, maintaining a good hold. Overall, it has earned 72.3 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 85.31 crore gross. At this pace, it is set to enter the 100 crore club in net collections during the second weekend.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 15.35 crore

Day 2 – 22.25 crore

Day 3 – 20.55 crore

Day 4 – 7.8 crore

Day 5 – 6.35 crore

Total – 72.3 crore

Records the 3rd biggest first Tuesday for Kollywood in 2026

With 6.35 crore, Vishwanath And Sons has registered the 3rd biggest first Tuesday for a Kollywood film in 2026 at the Indian box office. It stayed below Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, which earned 8 crore. Suriya’s Karuppu holds the first spot with 12.75 crore.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top first Tuesdays of 2026 in India (net):

Karuppu – 12.75 crore Jana Nayagan – 8 crore Vishwanath And Sons – 6.35 crore DC – 5.55 crore LIK: Love Insurance Kompany – 4.15 crore Blast – 3.45 crore

Recovers over 50% of its budget

Vishwanath And Sons was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore, and has earned 72.3 crore net so far. So, in just 5 days, the film has recovered 55.62% of the budget. The recovery is happening at a good pace, and if the film jumps big during the second weekend, it can achieve the full recovery.

Box office summary:

Budget – 130 crore

India net collection – 72.3 crore

Recovery – 55.62%

Deficit – 57.7 crore

Deficit% – 44.38%

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