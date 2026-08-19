Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 5 Collection! (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Batwara 1947 opened to a favorable response at the ticket windows. We knew the journey would be difficult, given the strong competition from Awarapan 2, but what happened was completely unexpected! Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi starrer has been rejected by the masses. Scroll below for the detailed report on day 5.

A lukewarm discounted Tuesday!

The makers offered tickets at only Rs 99 on the discounted Tuesday, hoping to witness some improvement in footfalls. According to estimates, Batwara 1947 collected 2.25 crore net on day 5. It witnessed only 12.5% jump compared to 2 crore collected on Monday.

The total box office collection in India reaches 30.75 crore net. Batwara 1947 is made on a massive budget of 120 crore. Only 25.6% of the total budget has been recovered in 5 days. Entering the safe zone would be impossible for Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial, which is aiming to at least score a half-century in its lifetime.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 5.25 crore

Day 2: 12.65 crore

Day 3: 7.25 crore

Day 4: 2 crore

Day 5: 2.25 crore

Total: 30.75 crore

Now competing against Singh Saab The Great

Sunny Deol hasn’t been very lucky at the box office until the post-COVID era. Batwara 1947 stands as his 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. It is now aiming to beat Singh Saab The Great (36 crore) and steal the 8th spot. The milestone will take another two to three days.

Take a look at Sunny Deol’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Gadar 2 (2023): 525.50 crore Border 2 (2026): 362.76 crore Jaat (2025): 90.34 crore Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001): 76.88 crore Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011): 55 crore Border (1997): 39.45 crore Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013): 36.8 crore Singh Saab The Great (2013): 36 crore Batwara 1947 (2026): 30.75 crore (5 days) The Hero: The Love Story Of A Spy (2003): 26.22 crore

Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 5 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 30.75 crore

Budget recovery: 25.6%

India gross: 34.71 crore

Check out the Batwara 1947 day-wise collection breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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