Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 6 Advance Booking & Prediction (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi, continues to do well at the Indian box office on weekdays. After a superb opening weekend, the film is enjoying a good response from audiences on working days as well. After staying in double digits on the first Monday, it saw an upward trend due to the Blockbuster Tuesday. Coming off discounted ticket rates, the film is expected to see a drop today, on day 6. Still, it targets the 3rd biggest first Wednesday for a Bollywood film in 2026. Keep reading for a detailed advance booking and prediction report!

487 more shows added from Tuesday to Wednesday

With no other films scoring big in the Hindi market, the Awarapan sequel has been allotted more shows by exhibitors. Yesterday, the show count was 11,013, which surged up to 11,500 on the first Wednesday. Yes, 487 more shows have been added, which will definitely help the film in collections. It’s a remarkable jump from the opening day’s 9,122 shows.

Awarapan 2 packs a decent number in day 6 advance booking

Due to the Blockbuster Tuesday offer, Awarapan 2 saw a surge in advance bookings on day 5, and for today, day 6, numbers have dropped. It has been learned that the film grossed 2.65 crore at the Indian box office through advance bookings for the first Wednesday. It’s a decent number, and compared to day 5’s 3.83 crore gross, it’s a 30.8% drop.

Day 6 prediction: Eyes Bollywood’s 3rd biggest first Wednesday of 2026

With advance bookings worth 2.65 crore and an expected decent-to-good audience turnout through spot bookings, Awarapan 2 targets the 3rd biggest first Wednesday for a Bollywood film in 2026. It is likely to score 8 crore on day 6, beating the first Wednesdays of Dhamaal 4 (6.9 crore), Bhooth Bangla (6.8 crore), Welcome To The Jungle (6.07 crore), and Cocktail 2 (5.46 crore).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top first Wednesdays of 2026 in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 49 crore Border 2 – 15.04 crore Dhamaal 4 – 6.9 crore Bhooth Bangla – 6.8 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 6.07 crore Cocktail 2 – 5.46 crore

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