Awarapan 2 Box Office: Set To Become Bollywood’s 9th Highest-Grosser Of 2026 Overseas (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Emraan Hashmi-led Awarapan 2 is not only doing well in India but also surpassing expectations in the overseas market as well. The film’s business was expected to come mainly from the domestic market, with international contributions very small. Surprisingly, in the first 4 days, it has already crossed the 20 crore mark and is just inches away from becoming Bollywood’s 9th-highest-grossing film of 2026 overseas. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Awarapan 2 fares well at the overseas box office

Riding on the nostalgia factor, the Awarapan sequel has been attracting audiences. Out of all international territories, the UAE-GCC has been the biggest contributor, where the film has earned over $1 million (9.57 crore+). It is followed by North America (USA and Canada), where it has earned $490K+ (4.69 crore+). The third biggest contributor has been the UK, earning £200K+ (2.59 crore+).

Overall, Awarapan 2 has earned an estimated $2.28 million (21.81 crore) so far at the overseas box office in 4 days. These are good numbers for the film considering its moderate scale. With no big films releasing till Toxic (August 26), it’ll continue to do well and target over 30 crore internationally, which will be a winning total.

All set to become Bollywood’s 9th highest-grosser of 2026 overseas

With 21.81 crore, Awarapan 2 is currently Bollywood’s 10th highest-grossing film of 2026 at the overseas box office. To claim the 9th spot, it must beat Main Vaapas Aaunga (21.98 crore), which is just 17 lakh away. So today, on day 5, it’ll surpass Main Vaapas Aaunga to grab the 9th spot.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 overseas:

Dhurandhar 2 – 451 crore Bhooth Bangla – 57.55 crore Border 2 – 57.25 crore Cocktail 2 – 42.96 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 33.36 crore Alpha – 29.09 crore Dhamaal 4 – 26.5 crore O’Romeo – 24.75 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 21.98 crore Awarapan 2 – 21.81 crore (4 days)

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