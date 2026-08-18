Box Office: After Crossing 700 Crore, Mamitha Baiju Now Aims 800 Crore Post-COVID Total Globally! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Mamitha Baiju is having a dream run at the box office. Weeks after Jana Nayagan’s release, she starred in the Tamil film Vishwanath & Sons paired opposite Suriya. The film has crossed 100 crore worldwide in just 4 days and is likely to reach the 200 crore milestone. Meanwhile, Mamitha has unlocked a new personal box office milestone. Scroll ahead to read the detailed box office report of the film!

Mamitha Baiju Crosses 700 Crore mark with Vishwanath & Sons

The South Indian actress has been in great form recently, especially after the success of her Malayalam blockbuster Premalu. Post the film’s success, the actress became a top choice for Tamil and Malayalam movies alike. She featured in films like Dude with Pradeep Ranganathan, Jana Nayagan with Vijay, and Kara with Dhanush. Before the release of Vishwanath & Sons on August 14, Mamitha had accumulated a staggering 622.18 crore at the global box office.

Before the release of Venky Atluri’s Vishwanath & Sons, Mamitha needed just 77.82 crore to reach the 700-crore global milestone. The actress’s latest film has opened on a grand note, crossing 100 crore worldwide gross in just 4 days. In India alone, the film collected 65.95 crore net after 4 days, which equals 77.82 crore. The total overseas gross so far is 45 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to 133.82 Cr. This brings Mamitha’s global box office total to 761.86 crore.

Worldwide Gross Collection of Mamitha Baiju’s Post-COVID Releases

Jana Nayagan (Tamil): 325.83 crore (26 Days) Vishwanath & Sons (Tamil): 133.82 crore (4 days) Premalu (Malayalam): 132.79 crore Dude (Tamil): 114.54 crore Kara (Tamil): 54.88 crore

What’s Next For Mamitha Baiju?

The actress is not yet done for the year. Even as Vishwanath & Sons is on the path to becoming a hit, the actress is gearing up for her next release. She will next be seen in the Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, co-starring Nivin Pauly. The film is part of the grand Onam release at the Kerala box office. The Malayalam film also reunites her with Premalu director Girish AD. The film marked Mamitha’s first 100 crore film. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit hits the big screens on August 21.

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