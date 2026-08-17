Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office: How Much Does Nivin Pauly Need To Break His 8-Year Opening Day Record? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly is gearing up for his next film titled Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Directed by Girish AD of Premalu fame, the film brings Nivin back to a genre that he is known to excel in – the feel-good comedy and romance genre. His last film in the genre was Sarvam Maya, which scored a century at the box office. Now, all eyes are on the Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and how the film will take advantage of the Onam week at the Kerala box office.

How Much Does Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Need To Earn To Become Nivin Pauly’s Biggest Opener?

Nivin Pauly’s career-best opening day collection still belongs to the 2018 film Kayamkulam Kochunni. The period drama starring Nivin in the lead also had a special cameo by Mohanlal. It’s been 8 years, and the opening day record has not been broken by any of Nivin’s films. The period drama grossed 5.3 crore in India, with an estimated worldwide gross of 9.54 crore. Meanwhile, Sarvam Maya grossed 3.5 crore in India on its opening day, and its worldwide gross stood at around 8.3 crore.

For Bethlehem Kudumba Unit to break Kayamkulam Kochunni’s record, it will have to gross over 5.3 crore in India. This is not an unachievable feat for the film, considering it is coming during the Onam week and has already received a positive response after the trailer’s release. However, the film clashes with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa, which means fewer screens than a solo release would have provided.

Can Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Mark Nivin Pauly’s Box Office Comeback After Two Flops?

In 2025, Nivin Pauly marked his true comeback with Sarvam Maya after a string of flops. The film showed that with the right film and the right role, Nivin Pauly can reclaim his box office honor, as he still has a very loyal fan base. Even though his films Baby Girl and Prathichaya, released after Sarvam Maya, crashed at the box office, fans have not lost faith in the actor. The two flops have not diminished the star status that he built early in his career with hits like Premam, Om Shaanthi Oshana, Bangalore Days, and more.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit seems like the perfect family film for the Onam week and is likely to be the first choice among many cinegoers. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit also marks an important film for Girish AD, who returns after the super-successful Premalu.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories!

Must Read: Khalifa Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Starrer Crosses 1 Crore In Just 8 Hours



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News