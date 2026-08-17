Vishwanath And Sons Worldwide Box Office Day 3 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Tamil romantic drama Vishwanath And Sons is surpassing all expectations at the box office. In only 3 days, Venky Atluri’s directorial has entered the 100 crore club worldwide. It has emerged as Suriya’s 3rd highest-grossing film of all time, while also surpassing as many as 6 Tamil films of 2026. Scroll below for the day 3 update!

How much has Vishwanath And Sons earned worldwide?

As per the latest update, Vishwanath And Sons collected 111.61 crore gross worldwide in 3 days. It has minted 68.61 crore gross from the domestic circuit, where it also emerged as the 3rd highest Tamil grosser of 2026 during the opening weekend. At the overseas box office, it is chasing a half-century, with the total currently standing at 43 crore gross.

3rd highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026

After the Independence Day boost on Saturday, Suriya’s film made the most of the strong word-of-mouth, earning over 30 crore at the worldwide box office on Sunday. It surpassed as many as 6 films to become the 3rd highest-grossing Kollywood release of 2026. The romantic drama is also only the third film in Tamil cinema to enter the 100 crore club this year.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 worldwide (gross earnings):

Jana Nayagan: 325.6 crore Karuppu: 314.79 crore Vishwanath And Sons: 111.61 crore (3 days) DC: 85.86 crore (10 days) Parasakthi: 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 84.05 crore Blast: 77.01 crore Youth: 73.38 crore Love Insurance Kompany: 61.92 crore Gatta Kusthi 2: 57.45 crore

Suriya’s 3rd highest-grosser globally!

A massive milestone has also been unlocked for Suriya. In the last 24 hours, the romantic drama surpassed 24, Kanguva, 7 Aum Arivu, and 3 other films, to rank #3 among his all-time highest-grossers. Today, it will likely also overtake Singam 2 to steal the second spot.

Take a look at Suriya’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):

Karuppu – 315 crore Singam 2 – 122.8 crore Vishwanath And Sons – 111.61 crore (3 days) 24 – 108.9 crore Kanguva – 107.03 crore 7 Aum Arivu – 105.2 crore Retro – 97.48 crore Anjaan – 83.55 crore Maattrraan – 78.5 crore Massu Engira Masilamani – 73.85 crore

Vishwanath And Sons Worldwide Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 58.15 crore

India gross: 68.61 crore

Overseas gross: 43 crore

Worldwide gross: 111.61 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 3: Beats DC & 5 Others, Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Tamil Film Of 2026

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