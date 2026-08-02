Marathi Box Office Collection & Verdicts 2026

Welcome to Koimoi’s ultimate guide to Marathi box office collection 2026! This regularly updated page brings you the latest insights into the earnings of Marathi movies released in 2026, including official and near-accurate figures, verdicts, and performance breakdowns. Whether you’re tracking the top-grossing Bollywood movies of the year or simply curious about how recent releases have fared, we’ve got you covered.
From major hits to box-office flops, our comprehensive coverage includes a complete Bollywood hits and flops list, categorized with verdicts such as Hit, Flop, Super Hit, and Super Duper Hit.
Last updated: August 2, 2026
|Release Year
|Movie Name
|Worldwide Lifetime (INR Cr)
|India Lifetime
(INR Cr)
|Opening Day
(INR Cr)
|Opening Week
(INR Cr)
|Verdict
|2026
|Mamachya Govyala Jauya
|0.36*
|0.31*
|0.08
|0.31*
|2026
|Bhootam Bhayyam
|2.85*
|2.42*
|0.22
|2.14
|2026
|Ghabadkund
|8.74
|7.41
|0.42
|4.04
|PLUS
|2026
|Tumbadchi Manjula
|19.43
|16.47
|0.54
|5.85
|SUPER HIT
|2026
|Deool Band 2
|88.28
|74.35
|2.45
|30.2 (8-day)
|SUPER HIT
|2026
|Raja Shivaji
|129.7
|105.68
|12.4
|57.7
|PLUS
|2026
|Super Duperr
|4.05
|3.44
|0.15
|1.34
|PLUS
|2026
|Tighee
|1.93
|1.64
|0.03
|0.31
|LOSING
|2026
|Ranapati Shivray – Swari Agra
|1.64
|1.39
|0.14
|0.94
|FLOP
|2026
|Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen
|1.52
|1.29
|0.1
|0.87
|FLOP
|2026
|Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?
|10.58
|8.97
|0.25
|3.15
|SUPER HIT
|2026
|Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam
|32.82
|27.82
|0.7
|5.75 (8-day)
|SUPER HIT
Super Duper Hit: Film that earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection
Super-Hit: A film that more than doubles the investment by an additional 50%
Hit: A film that doubles the investment
Plus: A film that recovers investment & yields some profit
Average: Film that only recovers its investment
Losing: A film that does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it
Flop: Film that loses 50% or more of its investment
* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.
Explore how films are performing across industries on our Box Office Verdict pages below.
- Bollywood Box Office Collection & Verdicts
- Tollywood Box Office Collection & Verdicts
- Kollywood Box Office Collection & Verdicts
- Sandalwood Box Office Collection & Verdicts
- Mollywood Box Office Collection & Verdicts
[These numbers and verdict are based only on box office earnings, and the returns do not include any other rights’ (OTT, TV, music, or digital) revenues]
[Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi]