Marathi Box Office Collection & Verdicts 2026( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Welcome to Koimoi’s ultimate guide to Marathi box office collection 2026! This regularly updated page brings you the latest insights into the earnings of Marathi movies released in 2026, including official and near-accurate figures, verdicts, and performance breakdowns. Whether you’re tracking the top-grossing Bollywood movies of the year or simply curious about how recent releases have fared, we’ve got you covered.

From major hits to box-office flops, our comprehensive coverage includes a complete Bollywood hits and flops list, categorized with verdicts such as Hit, Flop, Super Hit, and Super Duper Hit.

Last updated: August 2, 2026

Release Year Movie Name Worldwide Lifetime (INR Cr) India Lifetime

(INR Cr) Opening Day

(INR Cr) Opening Week

(INR Cr) Verdict 2026 Mamachya Govyala Jauya 0.36* 0.31* 0.08 0.31* 2026 Bhootam Bhayyam 2.85* 2.42* 0.22 2.14 2026 Ghabadkund 8.74 7.41 0.42 4.04 PLUS 2026 Tumbadchi Manjula 19.43 16.47 0.54 5.85 SUPER HIT 2026 Deool Band 2 88.28 74.35 2.45 30.2 (8-day) SUPER HIT 2026 Raja Shivaji 129.7 105.68 12.4 57.7 PLUS 2026 Super Duperr

4.05 3.44 0.15 1.34 PLUS 2026 Tighee 1.93 1.64 0.03 0.31 LOSING 2026 Ranapati Shivray – Swari Agra 1.64 1.39 0.14 0.94 FLOP 2026 Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen 1.52 1.29 0.1 0.87 FLOP 2026 Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? 10.58 8.97 0.25 3.15 SUPER HIT 2026 Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam 32.82 27.82 0.7 5.75 (8-day) SUPER HIT

Super Duper Hit: Film that earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection

Super-Hit: A film that more than doubles the investment by an additional 50%

Hit: A film that doubles the investment

Plus: A film that recovers investment & yields some profit

Average: Film that only recovers its investment

Losing: A film that does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it

Flop: Film that loses 50% or more of its investment

* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.

Explore how films are performing across industries on our Box Office Verdict pages below.

[These numbers and verdict are based only on box office earnings, and the returns do not include any other rights’ (OTT, TV, music, or digital) revenues]

[Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi]