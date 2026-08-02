Marathi Box Office Collection & Verdicts 2026
Marathi Box Office Collection & Verdicts 2026( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Welcome to Koimoi’s ultimate guide to Marathi box office collection 2026! This regularly updated page brings you the latest insights into the earnings of Marathi movies released in 2026, including official and near-accurate figures, verdicts, and performance breakdowns. Whether you’re tracking the top-grossing Bollywood movies of the year or simply curious about how recent releases have fared, we’ve got you covered.

From major hits to box-office flops, our comprehensive coverage includes a complete Bollywood hits and flops list, categorized with verdicts such as Hit, Flop, Super Hit, and Super Duper Hit.

Last updated: August 2, 2026

Release YearMovie NameWorldwide Lifetime (INR Cr)India Lifetime
(INR Cr)		Opening Day
(INR Cr)		Opening Week
(INR Cr)		Verdict
2026Mamachya Govyala Jauya0.36*0.31*0.080.31*
2026Bhootam Bhayyam2.85*2.42*0.222.14
2026Ghabadkund8.747.410.424.04PLUS
2026Tumbadchi Manjula19.4316.470.545.85SUPER HIT
2026Deool Band 288.2874.352.4530.2 (8-day)SUPER HIT
2026Raja Shivaji129.7105.6812.457.7PLUS
2026Super Duperr
4.053.440.151.34PLUS
2026Tighee1.931.640.030.31LOSING
2026Ranapati Shivray – Swari Agra1.641.390.140.94FLOP
2026Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen1.521.290.10.87FLOP
2026Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?10.588.970.253.15SUPER HIT
2026Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam32.8227.820.75.75 (8-day)SUPER HIT

Super Duper Hit: Film that earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection

Super-Hit: A film that more than doubles the investment by an additional 50%

Hit: A film that doubles the investment

Plus: A film that recovers investment & yields some profit

Average: Film that only recovers its investment

Losing: A film that does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it

Flop: Film that loses 50% or more of its investment

* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.

Explore how films are performing across industries on our Box Office Verdict pages below.

[These numbers and verdict are based only on box office earnings, and the returns do not include any other rights’ (OTT, TV, music, or digital) revenues]

[Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi]

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