compilation of box office business done by Mollywood (Malayalam) films released in 2025!

Super-Hit: A film that more than doubles the investment by an additional 50%

Hit: Film that doubles the investment

Average: Film that only recovers investment

Plus: Film which recovers investment & yields some profit

Losing: Film which does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it

Flop: Film that loses 50% or more of its investment

* denotes that the film is still running in theatres

(These numbers and verdict are based only on box office earnings, and the returns do not include any other rights’ [OTT, TV, music, or digital] revenues)

(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)