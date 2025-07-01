Babushaan Mohanty’s Bou Buttu Bhuta refuses to slow down at the Indian box office even on its third Monday. After a good start, the film kept growing with each passing day and emerged as a historic success for Odia cinema. Yes, there was an expected drop on day 19, but it is very much on track to become the first Odia film to touch the 15 crore net milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Jagdish Mishra, the horror thriller was theatrically released on June 12, 2025. Right from the opening day, it has been performing brilliantly. In the first two weeks, it fetched historic numbers, and even during the third week, the film has maintained its pace. For those who don’t know, it minted 1.94 crores during the third weekend, and now, on weekdays, it is showing good signs.

How much did Bou Buttu Bhuta earn at the Indian box office in 19 days?

On the third Monday, day 19, Bou Buttu Bhuta did a business of 27 lakh. Compared to the opening day of 40 lakh, the film has maintained an excellent hold. Overall, it has earned 12.61 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the horror thriller stands at 14.87 crore gross.

Indian box office collection breakdown:

8-day extended week 1 – 5.85 crores

Week 2 – 4.55 crores

Weekend 3 – 1.94 crores

Day 19 – 27 lakh

Total – 12.61 crores

It’s already a massive success!

While the budget of Bou Buttu Bhuta hasn’t been officially revealed, it is learned that the cost is 2-3 crores. Against this cost, the film has 12.61 crores. So, it is already enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 10.61-9.61 crores. Calculated further, it equals 530.5–320.33%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, the film has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

More about Bou Buttu Bhuta

Apart from Babushaan Mohanty, the horror thriller also features Archita Sahu and Aparajita Mohanty in key roles. It is produced by Tripti Satapathy and distributed by Prakash Films.

