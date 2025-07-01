Aamir Khan has finally delivered a success at the box office with Sitaare Zameen Par. The film, in 10 days, has churned out a profit of almost 35% at the box office. The film needs a total of 180 crore at the box office to claim the hit verdict for itself. Interestingly, this will be Aamir Khan’s first hit post-COVID, in fact, a redemption of sorts for the actor.

Sitaare Zameen Par – The Much Needed Success

Sitaare Zameen Par’s success might be a breath of fresh air for the actor, who witnessed a hit at the box office in 2016 for the last time with Dangal. Though it was followed by Secret Superstar’s phenomenal success, it was more of Zaira Waseem’s success!

Aamir Khan VS Shah Rukh Khan VS Salman Khan Box Office

The three Khans, at the box office, witnessed a downfall during the same time! While Aamir Khan’s last hit was Dangal in 2016, for Salman Khan it was Sultan. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s last box-office hit was even Chennai Express in 2013. Though it was followed by Dear Zindagi’s hit tag in 2016, again, the laurels went to Alia Bhatt!

The Khan Struggle!

Post 2016, the three Khans struggled at the box office – Shah Rukh Khan tanked at the box office with Jab Harry Met Sejal and Aamir Khan brought a disaster with Thugs Of Hindostan in 2017. Salman Khan also delivered an underwhelming performance with Tubelight in the same year!

Aamir Khan VS Shah Rukh Khan VS Salman Khan Post-COVID

Post-COVID, it was only Shah Rukh Khan who made a thunderous comeback. While Salman Khan has been delivering average commercial success, he has not roared yet. So has Aamir Khan!

Shah Rukh Khan Rules Post-COVID Box Office

Post-COVID, Shah Rukh Khan has roared like a King at the box office with an average earning of almost 471.8 crore per film. Shah Rukh Khan had three releases in the post-pandemic era. Check out their box office numbers (India net collections).

Pathaan: 543.22 crore Jawan: 640.42 crore Dunki: 232 crore

Total: 1415.64 crore

Average Earnings: 471.88 crore per film

Salman Khan Stands Next

Bhai, with the maximum number of films post-COVID, stands in between SRK and Aamir at the box office, delivering no flops or disasters, only average or successful films, if not hits. Salman Khan had four releases in the post-pandemic era. Check out their box office numbers (India net collections).

Antim: 37.55 crore Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 110 crore Tiger 3: 286 crore Sikandar: 129.95 crore

Total: 563.5 crore

Average Earnings: 140.87 crore per film

Aamir Khan Stands Lowest

With only two releases post-COVID, Aamir Khan stands at a considerably low position. Thanks to Sitaare Zameen Par, his average earnings reached a respectable level. Check out the box office numbers of his films in the post-pandemic era (India net collections).

Laal Singh Chaddha: 58.68 crore Sitaare Zameen Par: 122.28 crore (in 10 days)

Total: 180.96 crore

Average Earnings: 90.48 crore per film

