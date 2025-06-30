Kajol led Maa is performing wonderfully at the Indian box office. Despite competition from Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par, it has successfully driven footfalls to the ticket windows. The opening weekend today is respectable, but Vishal Furia’s directorial unfortunately couldn’t enter the top 10 first weekends of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for a detailed day 3 report!

Maa Box Office Day 3 Collection

The official figures are out, and Maa has garnered 7.24 crores on day 3. It enjoyed a 16% jump compared to 6.26 crores earned on the previous day. The opening weekend now concludes at 18.43 crore net, which is about 21.74 crores in gross earnings.

Check out the detailed first-weekend breakdown below:

Day 1: 4.93 crores

Day 2: 6.26 crores

Day 3: 7.24 crores

Total: 18.43 crores

Misses top 10 opening weekends of 2025 in Bollywood

Despite the respectable total, Maa missed out on entering the top 10 first weekends of Bollywood by only 1 crore. It needed more than 19.43 crores to beat Deva but missed the milestone!

Check out the top 10 openings weekends of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 121.43 crores Housefull 5: 91.83 crores Sikandar: 86.44 crores Raid 2: 73.83 crores Sky Force: 73.20 crore Jaat: 40.62 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: Kesari Chapter 2: 29.62 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 28.71 crores Deva: 19.43 crores

Maa is set to enter Kajol’s top 10 all-time grossers

Today, Maa will enter the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kajol. At the #10 spot is We Are Family (2010), with lifetime collections of 21.64 crores. That mark should ideally be surpassed on day 4 like a cakewalk. But the mythological horror will have to pass the Monday test first.

Maa Box Office Summary Day 3

India net: 18.43 crores

India gross: 21.74 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bou Buttu Bhuta Box Office Collection Day 17: Babushaan Mohanty Starrer Is Unstoppable, Enjoys Over 420% Returns!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News