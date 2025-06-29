The Atharvaa starrer Tamil action thriller DNA was released at the box office on June 20, 2025. Despite a slow pace, it has managed to witness a good growth with its latest collection. Let’s take a look at where the film stands at the Indian box office after day 9.

DNA box office collection day 9

On its 9th day, the Atharvaa starrer earned 62 lakh when it came to the day-wise collection. This was an impressive growth of around 83% since the movie amassed 33 lakh on its previous day. Overall the 9-day collection of DNA stands at 5.45 crores at the Indian box office. It has also scored 55% higher than the opening day wherein the movie had opened at 40 lakh.

The movie just needs 55 lakh to cross 6 crores. However, it needs a more positive word of mouth which might reflect in its box office performance in the coming days. It is also facing a tough competition from the other recent South releases. It will be interesting to see whether the film will witness an upward graph in the coming days.

DNA box office breakdown (9 days)

Week 1: 4.5 crores

Day 8: 33 lakh

Day 9: 62 lakh

Total: 5.45 crores

DNA remains 400% higher than Atharvaa’s last box office dud

Atharvaa’s previous box office outing was the 2024 film Nirangal Moondru which was a box office flop. The lifetime of the movie was a mere 1.09 crore. As a result, the actor’s latest 2025 release DNA is faring much better at the box office and is racing ahead by a whopping 400%.

About the film

Talking about the film, DNA has been directed by Nelson Venkatesan. Apart from Atharvaa, it also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Chetan in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Ghibran Vaibhodha.

