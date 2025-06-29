Vishnu Manchu’s ambitious project, Kannappa, released on Friday (June 27) amid decent expectations. Since the film has been a topic of discussion due to its concept and cameo appearances, one expected it to perform well at the Indian box office, at least during the initial days. However, it started its journey on an underwhelming note by earning less than 10 crores on the opening day. Shockingly, even on Saturday, day 2, it failed to display growth. On the contrary, it dropped significantly. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the Tollywood magnum opus features cameo appearances by Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal. These cameos grabbed the film the maximum limelight in the pre-release stage. While the cameos by Akshay and Mohanlal didn’t help it much, Prabhas’ appearance helped the film pull off some numbers with its Telugu version.

How much did Kannappa earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

On the opening day, Kannappa earned only 9.35 crores. Though it was a huge start for Vishnu Manchu personally, considering the mammoth budget riding on the project, it was not up to the mark. After such a start, a big jump was a must on day 2, but that didn’t happen. In fact, the collection dropped to 7 crores. If a comparison is made with the opening day, the film dropped by 25.13% despite Saturday’s advantage.

Overall, Kannappa has earned just 16.35 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in the first two days. Adjusting for GST, the collection stands at 19.29 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 9.35 crores

Day 2 – 7 crores

Total – 16.35 crores

Vishnu Manchu starrer is in big trouble!

Reportedly, the Tollywood magnum opus is made on a budget of 200 crores. Considering such a cost, it needed a strong start and highly positive word-of-mouth. However, the picture is not-so-good here since word-of-mouth is mixed to negative. So, there’s no scope for a major turnaround, and the verdict is very much out. Let’s see how things proceed Monday onwards.

