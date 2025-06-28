Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 has performed decently so far, but the collection could have been much higher, considering the buzz. It had a padding of the Housefull franchise and a strong star cast, but still, it couldn’t make it big. Nonetheless, it is ready to make two exciting records at the worldwide box office, one for Akshay and one for the Housefull franchise. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 22!

After the first two weeks, the pace of the comedy magnum opus has been significantly reduced. Considering the mammoth budget of over 200 crores, it needed a strong total on the board with a global collection of 400 crore gross or more, but unfortunately, it won’t happen. The film will wrap up after crossing the 300 crore milestone.

How much did Housefull 5 earn at the worldwide box office in 22 days?

As per the latest collection update, Housefull 5 amassed 194.39 crore net at the Indian box office during its 22-day run. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 229.38 crores. Overseas, it has earned 60 crore gross, and the run has almost ended. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 289.38 crore gross.

Worldwide box office breakdown:

India net – 194.39 crores

India gross – 229.38 crores

Overseas gross – 60 crores

Worldwide gross – 289.38 crores

Ready to make two exciting records

With 289.38 crore gross in the kitty already, Housefull 5 needs just 1.77 crores more to beat Sooryavanshi (291.14 crore gross). After beating Sooryavanshi, it will become Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era.

Also, it is just 1.71 crores away from surpassing Housefull 4 (291.08 crore gross). By crossing Housefull 4, the comedy thriller will become the highest-grossing installment of the Housefull franchise.

Both these exciting records will be made today, on day 23. So tomorrow, get ready to know about the film’s two new achievements at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

