F1, starring Brad Pitt, released in Indian theatres yesterday (June 27), and despite several other new releases, it has managed to create its own space on the opening day. Backed by the face value of Pitt and the popularity of Formula 1, the film witnessed a good response in the advance booking stage. On the opening day, ticket windows were busy with over-the-counter ticket sales, thus helping the biggie to open much better than Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of day 1!

Opens to positive reactions

Helmed by Joseph Kosinski, the Hollywood sports drama opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. The performance of Brad Pitt, the direction by Kosinski, and other aspects of the film received praise. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the initial word-of-mouth has been positive. This positivity helped it witness a significant jump in the evening and night shows.

How much did F1 earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Backed by the strong occupancy of the English version, F1 registered a day 1 collection of 5.5 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection is 6.49 crores. This is a good start considering the genre of sports drama genre is yet to make it big in India.

Opens better than Top Gun: Maverick

With such a start, F1 has left behind Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick by a decent margin. For those who don’t know, Maverick was also helmed by Kosinski and it raked in 4.4 crore net during its release in 2022. If a comparison is made, the Brad Pitt starrer made 25% more earnings than Top Gun: Maverick.

To do well over the weekend

Since word-of-mouth is good, the sports drama is expected to show a healthy jump today and tomorrow. By the end of the opening weekend, it is expected to cross the 20 crore mark in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 22: Only 65 Lakh Away From Becoming Akshay Kumar’s No.1 Grosser Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News