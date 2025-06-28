Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, has entered its second week on a solid note. Released amid low buzz, the film exceeded expectations during the opening week by earning above 85 crores. Yesterday (June 27), with multiple films arriving in theatres, Aamir’s film was expected to suffer a dent in its collection, but surprisingly, it witnessed a slight jump. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 8!

Benefits from the positive feedback

Directed by RS Prasanna, the Bollywood comedy drama was released on June 20. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth has been favorable. This resulted in the film fetching surprising numbers over its first week. On the opening day, it raked in 10.7 crores. With positivity around the film, it went on to amass 88.46 crore net by the end of the first week.

How much did Sitaare Zameen Par earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

With Maa, F1, and Kannappa releasing in theatres yesterday, Sitaare Zameen Par was expected to lose many screens/shows and see a significant dent in the collection. However, that didn’t happen, and it retained a healthy number of screens/shows across the country. Also, instead of showing a drop from day 7’s 6.55 crores, the film displayed an upward trend and earned 6.67 crores on day 8.

Overall, Sitaare Zameen Par has amassed 95.13 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the comedy drama has earned 112.25 crore gross. Today, it is expected to display a healthy jump and enter the 100 crore club (net collection), thus marking Aamir Khan’s first century in the post-COVID era.

Becomes Aamir Khan’s 7th highest-grosser

With 95.13 crores, the comedy-drama has surpassed Talaash’s 93 crores to become Aamir Khan’s 7th highest-grossing film in India.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Aamir Khan at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dangal – 387.39 crores PK – 339.5 crores Dhoom 3 – 280.25 crores 3 Idiots – 202 crores Thugs Of Hindostan – 145.29 crores Ghajini – 114 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 95.13 crores Talaash – 93 crores Taare Zameen Par – 62.50 crores Secret Superstar – 62 crores

