The American sci-fi horror action film M3GAN 2.0, directed by Gerard Johnstone, has hit the theaters. A horror movie, 28 Years Later, is already showing in theaters and has a comparitively more buzz than this one. But things can change in the following weeks. However, the start of this sequel is not so hip, as it scored almost twice as low as its predecessor, M3GAN. Keep scrolling for more.

The film features Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ivanna Sakho, and Jemaine Clement in key roles. Amie Donald portrays M3GAN on screen while Jenna Davis voices the character. It received mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, getting 57% on Tomatometer and 84% from the audience. The critics’ consensus states – “It swaps the original’s horror software for a more action-leaning programming that doesn’t prove to be an upgrade, although the quippy A.I. remains an amusing mascot of slay.”

How much has the film earned from the Thursday previews at the North American box office?

Based on industry tracker Luiz Fernando‘s report, M3GAN 2.0 collected a modest $1.5 million from the Thursday previews. This is 46% less than the first film’s $2.8 million collection from the Thursday previews. It seems the movie will not beat the opening weekend collection of the first film.

Here’s how M3GAN 2.0 stacks up against other horror movies in terms of preview earnings.

LongLegs – $3.0M The Exorcist: Believer – $2.9M M3GAN – $2.8M Evil Dead Rise – $2.5M Trap – $2.2M Smile – $2.0M Candyman – $1.9M The Monkey – $1.9M Knock at the Cabin – $1.5M Old – $1.5M M3GAN 2.0 – $1.5M

How much is the film expected to earn on its opening weekend?

Unfortunately, the sci-fi movie is not expected to beat the debut weekend collection of M3GAN. The sequel is projected to collect between $13 million and $17 million on its opening weekend. For the unversed, M3GAN collected $30.4 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. M3GAN 2.0 was released on June 27.

