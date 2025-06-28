Brad Pitt is here to add more thrill to the summer with his F1: The Movie. Like Mission: Impossible 8, Pitt’s film is also one of the most expensive movies in Hollywood. The initial reactions to the film were positive and overwhelming. It has also scored strong numbers from the previews, beating Will Smith’s starrer Bad Boys 4, and a few more films released around this time. Keep scrolling for more.

The American sports drama movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem. It has been awarded an A on CinemaScore. This is among the best scores in Pitt’s career and on par with Moneyball. The rating is even higher than The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

How much has F1: The Movie collected from the previews in North America?

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, Brad Pitt-starrer F1: The Movie collected impressive numbers from the Thursday previews and IMAX early screenings. Joseph Kosinski’s movie collected $10 million from the previews and IMAX early screenings, and it had almost beaten Oppenheimer‘s $10.5 million and earned almost twice Bad Boys 4’s $5.9 million previews. It races ahead of many recent tentpoles with a strong $10M Thursday total, signaling a promising start.

Thursday previews & early screenings comparison with other films

Oppenheimer – $10.5M (Thursday Previews) F1: The Movie – $10M (Thursday Previews + IMAX Early Access) Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – $6.6M ($5M Thursday + $1.6M Wednesday) Gladiator II – $6.5M (Thursday Previews) Bad Boys: Ride or Die – $5.9M (Thursday Previews) No Time To Die – $6.3M ($5.3M Thursday + $1M Wednesday) Creed III – $5.5M ($4.5M Thursday + $1M Mon–Wed)

Opening weekend projection at the domestic box office

According to the industry tracker, the sports drama might record one of the biggest opening weekends for racing films at the domestic box office, which is not part of the Cars and Fast and Furious franchise. It is expected to earn between $55 million and $65 million on its opening weekend in North America. F1: The Movie was released in theaters on June 27.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Aamir Khan’s Top Grosser Miles Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Biggest Hit — See The Huge Difference

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News