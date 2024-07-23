Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes by Wes Ball had a stable and decent run at the box office and is now ready to entertain fans in the comfort of their homes. It was one of the successes in cinemas this summer, and people were in awe of the amazing visuals, like its prequels. Scroll below to find out when and where the Planet of the Apes reboot’s latest movie will be available.

About the movie-

It is the standalone sequel to the 2017 film War for the Planet of the Apes and the fourth film in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise. The movie features Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H Macy. It takes place 300 years after the events of the 2017 movie, which featured Andy Serkis in the critical role of Caeser. However, this movie is centuries after his reign.

It was directed by Wes Ball and produced under 20th Century Studios; according to The Numbers, it was made on an estimated production budget of $160 million. The official synopsis states, “Set several generations in the future, following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.”

Box Office Reception –

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was released in May and collected a solid $58.4 million on its debut weekend. Made on a budget of $160 million, the movie collected $170.69 million in the US and in the international regions. Also, the movie did really well and grossed an impressive $225.66 million. Wes Ball’s movie has collected $396.35 million at the worldwide box office.

In the worldwide box office chart for 2024, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is on #8 with its $396.35 million global haul and is set to arrive on the digital platform soon.

When & Where to watch the movie-

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on August 2. There is still some time before it starts streaming, but until then, check out the Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy, including Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes, on Disney+ Hotstar.

