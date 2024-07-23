Love Island USA has finally revealed the couple who left the villa with $100,000 and were named as the winners of Season 6. After nearly six weeks of dating, swapping partners, closing off, and relating, host Ariana Madix shared that Serena Page and Kordell Beckham were named winners and will split the handsome cash prize.

Followed by Nicole Kendall in fourth place, JaNa and Kenny in third, Leah and Miguel were the runner-ups.

Before winning Love Island USA Season 6, the younger brother of Odell Beckham Jr. was not sure about his feelings for Page as she returned to the villa on Love Island USA with Daia. Blindsided by Kordell’s decision, she was devastated, especially after seeing the video footage of Kordell getting handsy in Casa Amor.

Kordell was honest and open about his connection with Serena in Casa Amor and revealed to his fellow islanders and Daia that he wanted to pursue other connections. Still, he also shared guilt for hurting Serena. He said, “I feel like Daia and I connect really well. I like what our connection is. And I told myself if there’s a connection there, I’m not going to stop myself from pursuing that. And obviously, I’ve been thinking about Serena. I’m wearing a ring she gave me, you know?”

He continued, “With Serena, it took this long to get to where we are now.” Kordell told Daia, “I do f–k with things I do have back there with Serena… and remember I told you it’s going to take a lot for me to turn my head, but you right there.”

But did Kordell really say he was “90-10” about Serena? Well, when Kordell and Miguel returned to the villa as the new couple, it was time for some damage control. In a conversation with his former partner Leah, Miguel attempted to justify Kordell’s choice to remain with Daia. She told Leah, “I don’t think [Kordell] did anything wrong. That’s just a fraction of what they were doing. The other 90 percent he kept saying to her, ‘If you come back with me, how would you feel if I get back with Serena?” And she said, ‘I’d be fine with that.'”

Here’s where the miscommunication occurred: Leah misunderstood Miguel’s words to mean that Kordell was still 90 percent focused on Serena rather than understanding that Kordell and Daia were spending 90 percent of their time talking and not kissing, as the video depicted. Miguel reiterated to Leah to clear out the misunderstanding, “No, not 90 percent.” However, the damage was done.

Leah then told Serena his version of the story, “Miguel said that Kordell told [Daia] that ‘If I go back I want you to know I’m probably still gonna pick Serena.’ And then he told her that, ‘I’m 90 percent Serena, 10 percent you.” It was no surprise when Serena asked Daia about the 90-10 comment, as Daia denied that Kordell ever made such a statement. Turns out, it was a case of miscommunication.

Love Island USA is streaming on Peacock.

