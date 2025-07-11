3BHK, starring Siddharth, R. Sarathkumar, Devayani, and others, has performed decently at the Indian box office so far. It wrapped up the first week yesterday and posted a decent total on the board. However, the film is yet to emerge successful, so all eyes are set to see how it proceeds during the second week. Amid this, it is all set to be Siddharth’s third highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 1!

The Tamil family drama was theatrically released on July 4. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it is faring with favorable word-of-mouth. On the opening day, it earned 1.15 crores. Over the opening weekend, it saw an upward trend, and on weekdays, it maintained a steady pace.

How much did 3BHK earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

Overall, 3BHK has earned 7.67 crore net at the Indian box office in 7 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 9.05 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.15 crores

Day 2 – 1.9 crores

Day 3 – 2.15 crores

Day 4 – 71 lakh

Day 5 – 62 lakh

Day 6 – 60 lakh

Day 7 – 54 lakh

Total – 7.67 crores

All set to be Siddharth’s 3rd highest-grosser post-COVID

With 7.67 crores in the kitty, 3BHK is currently Siddharth’s fourth highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. It needs 44 lakh more to surpass Maha Samudram (8.1 crores) and become his third highest-grosser, which is expected to be accomplished today. Before closing the run, it will also cross Chithha (12.35 crores) to become his second highest-grosser. Indian 2 is out of reach with a collection of 83 crores.

Take a look at Siddharth’s top grossers post-COVID (net collection):

Indian 2 – 83 crores Chithha – 12.35 crores Maha Samudram – 8.1 crores 3BHK – 7.67 crores Takkar – 5-5.1 crores

More about the film

3BHK is directed by Sri Ganesh and also stars Meetha Raghunath, Yogi Babu, and Chaithra J. Achar. It is produced by Arun Viswa under the banner of Shanthi Talkies. It was released theatrically in Tamil and Telugu.

