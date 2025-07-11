Kajol’s Maa could have been a big surprise at the Indian box office. It had the potential to enter the top 10 highest-grossing female-centric films of Bollywood, but that’s no longer possible. However, the mythological horror has surpassed the first female-led release of 2025 by a considerable margin. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

How much has Maa earned in 14 days in India?

The trailer created massive buzz, but the early reviews remained mixed. With many options at the ticket windows, including Sitaare Zameen Par and Metro In Dino, Kajols’ film is struggling to attract footfalls. Things will further get challenging as Aakhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Maalik have joined the box office battle today.

On day 14, Maa earned only 63 lakhs. It witnessed another dip compared to the 70 lakhs earned on the second Wednesday. The overall net collections stand at an estimated 37.66 crores after two weeks. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 44.43 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 28.13 crores

Week 2: 9.53 crores

Total: 37.66 crores

Maa vs the first female-centric release of 2025 in Bollywood

2025 began with Kangana Ranaut releasing her dream project, Emergency, which also marked her directorial debut. It, unfortunately, was a flop at the Indian box office with lifetime collections of 20.48 crores. In comparison, Kajol’s film has already garnered 84% higher collections.

Maa Box Office Summary (14 days)

India net: 37.66 crores *

* India gross: 44.43 crores

More about Maa

Directed by Vishal Furia, the mythological horror flick is reportedly a part of Shaitaan universe. It is produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Jio Studios.

The supporting cast also features Ronit Boseroy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Jitin Gulati, among others.

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

