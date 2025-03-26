Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency and her Indira Gandhi avatar is trending globally in its second week as well. In two weeks, the total viewership of the political drama, directed by the actress herself, has garnered a viewership of 3.3 million on Netflix!

Trending In 10 Countries

In its second week, Kangana Ranaut’s political drama also starring Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher and others, is trending in not one but 10 countries in the list of top 10 non-English films, in that country for this week!

Emergency OTT Verdict Week 2

As per the data by Netflix from March 17 to March 23, Emergency in its second week, garnered a viewership of 1.9 million on Netflix against 4.6 million viewing hours and secured the 8th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix this week. Interestingly, last week, Kangana’s film secured the 7th spot!

Kangana Ranaut Rules 10 Countries

Kangana Ranaut is ruling ten countries, including one in the African continent and the other nine in the Asian continent, including India, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Oman, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Pakistan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Will Emergency Make It To Top 10?

To enter the top 10 most viewed female-led Indian films on Netflix in two weeks, Ranaut is still a few millions away. It needs to match Janhvi Kapoor‘s Ulajh that garnered 5.3 million in only two weeks. Meanwhile to beat the lifetime run, it is still a distant dream for the actress.

Here is the two week breakdown of the political drama on Netflix, along with the viewing hours and global rank.

Week 1: 1.4 million | 3.4 million viewing hours | Rank 7

Week 2: 1.9 million | 4.6 million viewing hours | Rank 8

Total: 3.3 million views

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

