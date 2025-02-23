Sanya Malhotra’s recently released film Mrs has led to a spark of debate on the plight of housewives in an Indian household. While some fans are praising the film calling it to be a brutally honest depiction, others are calling it an exaggerated version of an Indian marriage which might make people averse to the very institution of it. Now, Kangana Ranaut has shared a series of post taking a dig at the movie without naming the same. However, her posts has led to a severe backlash amid some netizens on Reddit.

What Did Kangana Ranaut Say On Mrs?

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to criticize how Bollywood movies have ruined the notion of a marriage. However, the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi refrained from taking the name of Mrs on her posts. She stated, “Growing up I never saw a woman who didn’t command her house, ordered every one when to eat when to sleep and when to go out, asked her husband about every penny that he spent and he obligated, only conflicts were his boys outings and frequent drinking evenings with friends, whenever papa wanted to eat out with us she scolded us all because cooking for us was her joy this way she could control many things including the hygiene/the nutrition of the food, elderly folks worked as nannies to her kids and emotional support system.”

Furthermore, Kangana Ranaut hailed the women of the Indian household to be the ultimate queens who had a say in all the affairs of the house. She stated, “Women of the house dadi, mumma, chachi (grandmother, mom, aunt) are our ultimate queens, and we hope to be like them, of course there can be cases of devaluing women but let’s stop generalising Indian joint families and demonising elderly people, also let’s stop comparing women of the house with paid labour also the joy of building a home and raising kids with forced labour.”

Netizens Criticize Kangana Ranaut

The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress accused Bollywood movies of ruining the idea of a marriage for the audience wherein they are taught to abandon the elderly members of their house or not to have babies. However, some netizens on Reddit pointed out Kangana Ranaut as a hypocrite. They questioned why she is herself unmarried yet and is working in the movies.

One of the netizens stated, “If she believes in the social institution of marriage, why did she get involved with married men? She should make the silbatta chutney and dum biryani instead of acting.” While another user said, “Why don’t she get married, have kids and take care of her parents, cook n not eat out…set an example…and fulfill her dharma…Kangana is a chameleon, her beliefs and statements change depending on what suits her any given day.” Another netizen alleged that Kangana is just insecure that another ‘curly-haired’ actress will take her place now referring to Sanya Malhotra. For the unversed, the Panga actress had earlier taken some digs at Taapsee Pannu too.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut’s movie Emergency was released recently and received a good response from the masses. The film also did fairly well at the box office. The film was directed by the actress herself wherein she stepped into the shoes of former Indian PM, Indira Gandhi.

